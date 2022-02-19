× Expand Provided by Campbell County Public Library. Battle it out by branch at the library's After Hours Gaming Lock-In program at 5-9 pm Saturday, Feb. 19.

After Hours Gaming Lock-In at Campbell Co. Library

CCPL's Newport Branch is hosting an After Hours Gaming Lock-In where teens and tweens can represent their branch to see who reigns victorious in a variety of games, from console to tabletop and more.

There will be mini-games every hour, and with them, the chance to win prizes and raffles. Take a break between games by kicking back with anime, which will be on deck all night long. Snacks will be provided.

At the end of the night, one lucky player will take home the grand prize: a Nintendo Switch Lite.

Other prizes include a wireless gaming headset, movie projector, a Charizard Funko Pop, stickers, Roblox gift cards, Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions, a Demon Slayer mask, board games and the list goes on!

For more information call 859-572-5035 or visit cc-pl.org/level-up-at-the-librarys-after-hours-gaming-lock-in