After Hours at The Speed

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

Stay up late with us at the Speed! On the third Friday of each month, the Museum will be open until 10 pm. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before. 

In partnership with Louisville Public Media, Louisville Free Public Library, and Louisville Story Program.

August’s exciting events include: 

5 — 7 pm: Family Programming Activity Education Court

— Specialty cocktails

— A special menu designed for After Hours by Wiltshire at the Speed

For more information call  (502) 634-2700  or visit speedmuseum.org

