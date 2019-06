After Hours at The Speed

Stay up late with us at the Speed! On the third Friday of each month, the Museum will be open until 10 pm. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before.

Generously sponsored by Bulleit Bourbon: Frontier Whiskey

In partnership with GonzoFest Louisville to celebrate the opening of Gonzo! An Illustrated Guide to Hunter S. Thompson

July’s exciting events include:

5 — 7 pm: Family Programming Activity Education Court

— Specialty cocktails from Bulleit Bourbon: Frontier Whiskey

— A special menu designed for After Hours by Wiltshire at the Speed

For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org