After Hours at The Speed

August After Hours | August 16

5-8 PM | Art Making in the Gheens Court

5:30 PM | Gallery Talk in Capturing the West: Timothy O’Sullivan, Pioneer Photographer with Curator Kim Spence, Upper 83 Gallery

6:15 PM | Gallery Talk in Cross Currents with Curator Tyler Blackwell, Galleries 1-5

6 PM | Cinema: Made In England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger, tickets sold separately

6-7 PM | Bourbon & Brass Company, Louisville’s Premier Brass Company

7:15-8 PM | Lipstick Wars Poetry Reading, Gallery 4

7:45-9:45 PM | Air Chrysalis & Friends, Grand Hall

Food and a cash beverage bar will be available to purchase from Marigold Catering. Visit their pop-up during After Hours for sweet treats and delectable bites.

Every third Friday, the Museum will once again be open until 10 pm. Come experience the Speed “after hours” as you’ve never experienced it before.

For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org