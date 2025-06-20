After Hours at The Speed

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

Stay up late with us at the Speed! On the third Friday of each month, the Museum will be open until 9 pm. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before. 

For more information call  (502) 634-2700  or visit speedmuseum.org

