After Hours at The Speed

Stay up late and get ready for Derby in February with us at the Speed! Every third Friday, the Museum will be open until 10 pm. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before.

February’s exciting events include:

5 – 7 pm: Derby hat art-making activity for all ages! Education Court

6 – 7:15 pm: Cinema screening of CatVideoFest 2020 (tickets sold separately)

6 – 7:40 pm: Free film screening of The First Saturday in May, which followers filmmakers Brad and John Hennegan as they observe horse trainers and thoroughbreds preparing for the 2006 Kentucky Derby. Grand Hall

7:30 – 8:30 pm: Put your knowledge to the test with Speed Trivia! With questions related to exhibitions, art, Kentucky, Louisville, and everything in between, you and your team can win some GREAT prizes! Education Court

7:30 – 8:45 pm: Cinema screening of CatVideoFest 2020 (tickets sold separately)

8:30 pm: Headline performance from Carly Johnson Atrium

9 – 10:15 pm: Cinema screening of CatVideoFest 2020 (tickets sold separately)

— Specialty cocktails

— A special menu designed for After Hours by Wiltshire at the Speed

For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org