VIRTUAL------------After Hours at The Speed

to

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

After Hours at The Speed

Join us virtually for an evening celebrating Andy Warhol: Revelation

Queer Eye Virtual Tour of Andy Warhol: Revelation with Curator José Diaz and Dr. Jongwoo Kim of Carnegie Mellon University. Queer Eye Tours look at an exhibition through the lens of queer identity, and are a celebration of LGBTQ+ artists!

For more information call  (502) 634-2700  or visit speedmuseum.org

Info

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - VIRTUAL------------After Hours at The Speed - 2020-09-18 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - VIRTUAL------------After Hours at The Speed - 2020-09-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - VIRTUAL------------After Hours at The Speed - 2020-09-18 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - VIRTUAL------------After Hours at The Speed - 2020-09-18 17:30:00 ical