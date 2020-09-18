VIRTUAL------------After Hours at The Speed

After Hours at The Speed

Join us virtually for an evening celebrating Andy Warhol: Revelation

Queer Eye Virtual Tour of Andy Warhol: Revelation with Curator José Diaz and Dr. Jongwoo Kim of Carnegie Mellon University. Queer Eye Tours look at an exhibition through the lens of queer identity, and are a celebration of LGBTQ+ artists!

For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org