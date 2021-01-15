VIRTUAL --------After Hours at The Speed

After Hours at The Speed

After Hours is back on for the third Friday of the month, inviting you to enjoy music, drinks, and art from the safety of home! After Hours will stream live online via the Speed’s YouTube and Facebook channels. You’re invited to join us from the comfort and safety of home!

January’s Virtual After Hours event will include:

Welcome from Director Stephen Reily

Presentation from Brown-Forman

Conversation with artist Norwood Viviano to celebrate the upcoming exhibition: Collecting – A Love Story: Glass from the Adele and Leonard Leight Collection

First look at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival Selections at the Speed from Curator of Film Dean Otto

Director’s Cut with artist Wolfgang Buttress

And more!

For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org