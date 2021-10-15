After Hours at The Speed

In-person After Hours at the Speed is BACK! Get in the spirit for Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art with a spooky, paranormal night at the Museum, fun for the whole family. Featuring:

5:30 – 6:30 pm | Art-Making for all ages in the Gheens Court

6 – 7 pm | “Witches and Goblins and Ghosts – Oh My! The Supernatural in American Art” in the Atrium. Just in time for Halloween, Dr. Graham C. Boettcher, The R. Hugh Daniel Director of the Birmingham Museum Art, investigates the topic of the supernatural in American art. What draws artists to subjects that defy both nature and science? How have artists depicted the eerie and inexplicable through American history? Explore the answers to these questions and more in this richly illustrated talk.

6 – 9 pm | Tarot Card Readings with Amanda Conkin in the Gheens Court

8:30 – 9 pm | Scorpio Rising screening in the Speed Cinema

9 – 10 pm | Music performance from Okapi in the Grand Hall

+ Tours of Supernatural America and the permanent collection throughout the night!

PLEASE NOTE: Beginning October 15, all visitors age 12 or older must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to attend any event or program at the Speed, including Speed Cinema Screenings. Proof of vaccination is not currently required for general admission to the Museum or its exhibitions.

For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org