After Hours at The Speed
Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville Silent Disco takes over at #yourSpeed!After Hours @ the SpeedFriday, December 16, 5 – 10 pmExperience the Speed After Hours like you’ve never experienced it before. Members always party for free.
Our December After Hours is sponsored by Brown-Forman and will feature creative cocktails with Chambord liqueur.
For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org
