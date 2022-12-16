After Hours at The Speed

to

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

After Hours at The Speed

 Louisville Silent Disco takes over at #yourSpeed!After Hours @ the SpeedFriday, December 16, 5 – 10 pmExperience the Speed After Hours like you’ve never experienced it before. Members always party for free.

Our December After Hours is sponsored by Brown-Forman and will feature creative cocktails with Chambord liqueur.

For more information call  (502) 634-2700  or visit speedmuseum.org

Info

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - After Hours at The Speed - 2022-12-16 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - After Hours at The Speed - 2022-12-16 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - After Hours at The Speed - 2022-12-16 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - After Hours at The Speed - 2022-12-16 17:00:00 ical