Afternoon Spring Tea at Maple Hill Manor
to
Springfield, Kentucky Springfield, Kentucky 40069
×
Maple Hill Manor Bed and Breakfast
Afternoon Tea Dining Table for 4
Afternoon Spring Tea at Maple Hill Manor
Afternoon Tea featuring Spring themed foods and bottomless Elmwood Teas. Local Orator will share a brief story for your entertainment. Bring your friends, family or a stranger to enjoy the Antebellum Manor. Advance tickets are $45 per person.
For more information or to reserve tickets call 859-336-3075.
Info
Springfield, Kentucky Springfield, Kentucky 40069
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation