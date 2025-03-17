Afternoon Spring Tea at Maple Hill Manor

to

Springfield, Kentucky Springfield, Kentucky 40069

Afternoon Spring Tea at Maple Hill Manor

Afternoon Tea featuring Spring themed foods and bottomless Elmwood Teas. Local Orator will share a brief story for your entertainment. Bring your friends, family or a stranger to enjoy the Antebellum Manor. Advance tickets are $45 per person.

For more information or to reserve tickets call 859-336-3075.

Info

Springfield, Kentucky Springfield, Kentucky 40069
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
8593363075
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Afternoon Spring Tea at Maple Hill Manor - 2025-03-17 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Afternoon Spring Tea at Maple Hill Manor - 2025-03-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Afternoon Spring Tea at Maple Hill Manor - 2025-03-17 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Afternoon Spring Tea at Maple Hill Manor - 2025-03-17 13:00:00 ical