Table of ladies enjoying Afternoon Tea on fine China

Afternoon Spring Tea at Maple Hill Manor

Afternoon Tea featuring Spring themed foods and bottomless Elmwood Teas. Local Orator will share a brief story for your entertainment. Bring your friends, family or a stranger to enjoy the Antebellum Manor. Advance tickets are $45 per person.

For more information or to reserve tickets call 859-336-3075.