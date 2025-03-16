Afternoon Spring Tea at Maple Hill Manor
to
Springfield, Kentucky Springfield, Kentucky 40069
×
Maple Hill Manor Bed and Breakfast
Table of ladies enjoying Afternoon Tea on fine China
Afternoon Spring Tea at Maple Hill Manor
Afternoon Tea featuring Spring themed foods and bottomless Elmwood Teas. Local Orator will share a brief story for your entertainment. Bring your friends, family or a stranger to enjoy the Antebellum Manor. Advance tickets are $45 per person.
For more information or to reserve tickets call 859-336-3075.
Info
Springfield, Kentucky Springfield, Kentucky 40069
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation