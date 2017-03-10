Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Spotlight Playhouse

A group of strangers is stranded in a boarding house during a snowstorm, one of whom is a murderer. The suspects include the newly married couple who run the house, and the suspicions in their minds nearly wreck their perfect marriage. Others are a spinster with a curious background, an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef, a retired Army major, a strange man who claims his car has overturned in a drift, and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. Another famous Agatha Christie switch finish! Chalk up another superb intrigue for the foremost mystery writer of her time. Presented by the Spotlight Acting School's advanced troupe.

