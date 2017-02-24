Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Spotlight Playhouse

to Google Calendar - Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Spotlight Playhouse - 2017-02-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Spotlight Playhouse - 2017-02-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Spotlight Playhouse - 2017-02-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Spotlight Playhouse - 2017-02-24 19:00:00

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403

 Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Spotlight Playhouse

A group of strangers is stranded in a boarding house during a snowstorm, one of whom is a murderer. The suspects include the newly married couple who run the house, and the suspicions in their minds nearly wreck their perfect marriage. Others are a spinster with a curious background, an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef, a retired Army major, a strange man who claims his car has overturned in a drift, and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. Another famous Agatha Christie switch finish! Chalk up another superb intrigue for the foremost mystery writer of her time. Presented by the Spotlight Acting School's advanced troupe.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

Info

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

8597560011

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Spotlight Playhouse - 2017-02-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Spotlight Playhouse - 2017-02-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Spotlight Playhouse - 2017-02-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Spotlight Playhouse - 2017-02-24 19:00:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

December 31, 2016

Sunday

January 1, 2017

Monday

January 2, 2017

Tuesday

January 3, 2017

Wednesday

January 4, 2017

Thursday

January 5, 2017

Friday

January 6, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™