Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap at Angelic Hall

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst! One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve this world-famous mystery for yourself? For over 70 years, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats. Join us at Kentucky Classic Arts this August and see if you can solve Whodunit!

Want to take your night out to the next level?

Join us the Saturday night for a wine and cheese tasting with heavy hors d’oeuvres in the courtyard and speakeasy before the show from 5-7:30pm evening will include silent auction items, non-wine options at a cash bar, music, mingling and more!

Dates:

August 22 & 23 @ 7pm

August 29-31 @ 7pm

Wine Tasting Event

August 24 – 5-7:30pm

Show @ 8pm

Venue: Angelic Hall at Centre Square – 237 N. Spalding Ave, Lebanon, KY (click for directions)

Tickets: $15

For more information or to Purchase Tickets call (270) 699-ARTS (2787) or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com