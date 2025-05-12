Agathe and Adrien: N.Ormes at the Norton Center for the Arts
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Blurring the lines between circus show, contemporary dance and performance art, N.Ormes invites audiences to question preconceived ideas.
For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com
