Age Smart Fest at Medical Transformation Center

Medical Transformation Center 13111 Eastpoint Park Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40223

Explore a variety of vendor booths, talk to health specialists about how to age optimally from a functional and aesthetic perspective, and demo some of our cutting-edge regenerative devices. You can also enjoy a selection of healthy foods and drinks, participate in fun activities and receive some free giveaways.

For more information call (502) 443-9962 or visit medicaltransformationcenter.com

Info

Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness
