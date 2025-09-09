Age Smart Fest at Medical Transformation Center
Medical Transformation Center 13111 Eastpoint Park Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40223
Age Smart Fest at Medical Transformation Center
Explore a variety of vendor booths, talk to health specialists about how to age optimally from a functional and aesthetic perspective, and demo some of our cutting-edge regenerative devices. You can also enjoy a selection of healthy foods and drinks, participate in fun activities and receive some free giveaways.
For more information call (502) 443-9962 or visit medicaltransformationcenter.com