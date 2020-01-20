Air National Guard Concert Band at the Clemens Fine Arts Center

ANG Concert Band

1-18-20 @ 7:30pm

Performing an exciting and diverse musical repertoire that preserves our national heritage as Americans, the Air National Guard Band of the Midwest instills patriotism, national pride, and esprit de corps. Admission is free. No tickets required.

For more information call (270) 534-3212 or visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu/community