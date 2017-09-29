Air1 Positive Hits Tour at Rupp Arena
Food for the Hungry presents the Air1 Positive Hits Tour with Skillet and special guests Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon, Tauren Wells and Gawvi.
For more information visit rupparena.com
Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Air1 Positive Hits Tour at Rupp Arena
Food for the Hungry presents the Air1 Positive Hits Tour with Skillet and special guests Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon, Tauren Wells and Gawvi.
For more information visit rupparena.com
July 8, 2017
July 9, 2017
July 10, 2017
July 11, 2017
July 12, 2017
July 13, 2017
July 14, 2017
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053