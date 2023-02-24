Airness by Village Players of Fort Thomas

February 24-March 4, 2023

Courtesy of Playscripts

Directed by Becky Collins

When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy. But as she befriends a group of charismatic nerds all committed to becoming the next champion, she discovers that there's more to this art form than playing pretend; it's about finding yourself in your favorite songs, and performing with raw joy. Will Nina be able to let go and set herself free onstage? Following her mission to shred or be shredded, Airness is an exuberant reminder that everything we need to rock is already inside us. A comedy about competition, completion, and finding the airness inside yourself.

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/