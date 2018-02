Alabama LIVE with special guest Montgomery Gentry

They have scored 43 No. 1 singles, including a record 21 in a row – a feat that likely will never be topped – and now legendary country music band Alabama brings their tour to BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University on Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:30 p.m

Tickets: Reserved Seating: $45, $69.75, $89.75 & $125

Concert Starts: 7:30 p.m.

Doors: Open at 6:00 p.m.

Parking: $10.00 CASH ONLY

For more information visit thebbtarena.com