Aladdin Kids at The Spotlight Playhouse in Berea

Join us for an enchanting journey with "Disney's Aladdin KIDS," performed by our talented students aged 4-9. This delightful musical adventure, based on the beloved animated film, brings the magical story of Aladdin, Jasmine, and the Genie to life on stage. Directed by Daesha Miller with musical direction by Letha Hembree, this production promises to be a captivating experience for audiences of all ages.

"Disney's Aladdin KIDS" is filled with exciting characters, catchy songs, and vibrant costumes, making it a perfect family outing. Follow Aladdin as he discovers the power of friendship and love while navigating the challenges posed by the wicked Jafar. With iconic songs like "A Whole New World" and "Friend Like Me," this show is sure to leave everyone singing and smiling long after the final curtain call.

Check website for showtimes.

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com