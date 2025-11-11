Alcohol Ink Workshop at Makerspace WKy

Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Alcohol Ink Art Workshop 

Flow, Color, and Create Something Beautiful!

 Date: Tues, Nov 11

 Time: 5:30- 7pm

 Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

Explore the vibrant and mesmerizing world of alcohol ink art! This workshop will introduce you to the fluid techniques that make alcohol inks so unique — from blending and layering colors to creating stunning abstract designs.

 What’s Included:

 Step-by-step instruction and demonstrations

 All materials and protective gear provided

 Techniques for using inks on tile, glass, and other surfaces

 A finished art piece to take home!

 No experience needed — just bring your creativity and a willingness to experiment!

 Limited seats — register today!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com

Info

Crafts, Workshops
