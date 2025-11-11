Alcohol Ink Workshop at Makerspace WKy
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Alcohol Ink Art Workshop
Flow, Color, and Create Something Beautiful!
Date: Tues, Nov 11
Time: 5:30- 7pm
Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY
Explore the vibrant and mesmerizing world of alcohol ink art! This workshop will introduce you to the fluid techniques that make alcohol inks so unique — from blending and layering colors to creating stunning abstract designs.
What’s Included:
Step-by-step instruction and demonstrations
All materials and protective gear provided
Techniques for using inks on tile, glass, and other surfaces
A finished art piece to take home!
No experience needed — just bring your creativity and a willingness to experiment!
Limited seats — register today!
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com