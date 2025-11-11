Alcohol Ink Workshop at Makerspace WKy

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Infographic

Alcohol Ink Art Workshop

Flow, Color, and Create Something Beautiful!

Date: Tues, Nov 11

Time: 5:30- 7pm

Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

Explore the vibrant and mesmerizing world of alcohol ink art! This workshop will introduce you to the fluid techniques that make alcohol inks so unique — from blending and layering colors to creating stunning abstract designs.

What’s Included:

Step-by-step instruction and demonstrations

All materials and protective gear provided

Techniques for using inks on tile, glass, and other surfaces

A finished art piece to take home!

No experience needed — just bring your creativity and a willingness to experiment!

Limited seats — register today!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com