Alcohol in Space at Whiskey Thief Distilling

Prepare for liftoff. The Franklin County, Ky farm that’s home to Whiskey Thief Distilling Co. will be mission control for a unique, fun and educational experience. October 26th’s Alcohol in Space will shine a spotlight on the book and documentary of the same name, while including opportunities to chat virtually with an astronaut and star & planet gaze through telescopes. The free event, which is perfect for families, space lovers, and whiskey fans, is from 5-8 PM Saturday, Oct. 26 at Whiskey Thief’s farm in Franklin County (283 Crab Orchard Road).

For more information call 502.552.1001 or visit whiskeythief.com