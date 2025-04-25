× Expand Sauerbeck Family Drive-In Alex White Movie Night!

Alex White Movie Night! at Sauerbeck Family Drive In

$20 per carload.

8:45 pm – 12 am

Alex White Movie Night! bought to you by www.SueDistractedDriver.com. 100% of Ticket proceeds Support The First Car Project. 100% of the fun supports Alex White's Birthday! 10% of Concession sales will be donated to The First Car Project. Gates open at 7 pm. The Fast and The Furious starts 8:45 pm/Days of Thunder starts 10:45 pm.

Guests may watch either one or both movies, but please be respectful to other guests by not disrupting the show by arriving late or leaving early.

For more information, please call 502.233.1149 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/