Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes with Dick Cavett

Muhammad Ali Center to Host Screening of Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes with Special Appearance from Dick Cavett

The Muhammad Ali Center will host a screening of the new documentary, Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes, which shows the life and times of Muhammad Ali through the lens of his many appearances on the Dick Cavett Show. Following the film, there will be a discussion with producer/director Robert Bader and a special appearance by Dick Cavett. Light refreshments will be served.

Formerly a stand-up comedian and Tonight Show writer, Dick Cavett was given his own daily talk show in the spring of 1968. The first show he taped featured the former Heavyweight Champion of the World. Muhammad Ali would appear on Cavett’s shows a total of fourteen times in the coming years. Ali and Cavett’s friendship spanned more than fifty years.

Among other individuals, the film features interviews with Cavett, Thomas Hauser, Rev. Al Sharpton, and Juan Williams, as well as archival material from the Cavett Show. This is more than a sports documentary; the film delves into political and social matters that remain relevant today.

Doors open at 5:30pm. Limited seating. First come, first served basis. $15 admission to the event. Tickets must be purchased online at https://alicenter.org/?event=ali-cavett-the-tale-of-the-tapes

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center, a 501(c)3 corporation, was co-founded by Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The international cultural center promotes the Six Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality) in ways that inspire personal and global greatness and provides programming and events around the focus areas of education, gender equity, and global citizenship. Its newest initiative, Generation Ali, fosters a new generation of leaders to contribute positively to their communities and to change the world for the better. The Center’s headquarters also contains an award-winning museum experience.

