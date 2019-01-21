Muhammad Ali Center to Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

As is tradition at the Muhammad Ali Center, the public is invited to free screenings throughout the day of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, every hour on the hour, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Following the 11:00 a.m. screening, members from the Ali Center's Youth Programs will participate in a forum, sharing how they, as youth, are continuing the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. and the work he committed his life to. Pizza will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis to all guests attending the 11:00 a.m. screening by Papa Johns.

Screenings are free. Admission to the exhibits is not included.

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center, a 501(c)3 corporation, was co-founded by Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The international cultural center promotes the Six Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality) in ways that inspire personal and global greatness and provides programming and events around the focus areas of education, gender equity, and global citizenship. Its newest initiative, Generation Ali, fosters a new generation of leaders to contribute positively to their communities and to change the world for the better. The Center’s headquarters also contains an award-winning museum experience.

For more information call 502-992-5334 or visit alicenter.org