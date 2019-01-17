Ali Center to Celebrate Muhammad Ali's Birthday

On this day, Muhammad Ali would have celebrated his 77th birthday. In honor of Ali’s life as a role model and mentor to millions of people around the world, the Ali Center invites mentors and mentees to visit the Ali Center together and receive a discounted rate from January 17th through 21st. Mentors will receive a $5 admissions rate and their mentee will be able to tour the Ali Center for free. On a larger scale, the international and universal power of mentoring will be recognized and celebrated throughout the month of January, National Mentoring Month.

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center, a 501(c)3 corporation, was co-founded by Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The international cultural center promotes the Six Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality) in ways that inspire personal and global greatness and provides programming and events around the focus areas of education, gender equity, and global citizenship. Its newest initiative, Generation Ali, fosters a new generation of leaders to contribute positively to their communities and to change the world for the better. The Center’s headquarters also contains an award-winning museum experience.

