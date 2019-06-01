Ali Week in Louisville

Ali Festival

The Third Annual ALI WEEK will take place in Muhammad Ali’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky June 1-9, 2019, to mark the anniversary of Ali’s passing and to celebrate his worldwide impact and love for Louisville. With support from, and in collaboration with, the City of Louisville, Louisville Tourism, and the Louisville Airport Authority, the Muhammad Ali Center is leading an effort to offer and encourage communitywide events that help attract additional tourism to the City and to boost Louisville’s global identity. Having broad community participation in this annual ritual will raise additional awareness about what Louisville has to offer to local and out-of-town visitors, boost economic impact, and also help celebrate the City’s potential for increased greatness at the same time.

The Ali Center is planning a wide array of events during Ali Week, including, in part: An opening Ali Week Carnival; an Accessing the Archives Tour; a community service project for the homeless; a Stories of Ali event; a free Ali Film Festival, exhibit admission discounts and retail items; and an interfaith memorial and candlelight vigil.

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center, a 501(c)3 corporation, was co-founded by Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The international cultural center promotes the Six Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality) in ways that inspire personal and global greatness and provides programming and events around the focus areas of education, gender equity, and global citizenship. Its newest initiative, Generation Ali, fosters a new generation of leaders to contribute positively to their communities and to change the world for the better. The Center’s headquarters also contains an award-winning museum experience.

For more information visit alicenter.org