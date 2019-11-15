Alias Brass Company

Founded in 2013, the Alias Brass Company looks to educate the next generation of musicians, promote and enhance instrumental versatility, and assist in ensuring that music is sustainable and thriving in today's society. Described as "the only name for music innovation" by Martin Hackleman, formerly of the Canadian Brass, the Alias Brass Company's performances are refreshing blends of classical, jazz, pop, and modern pop-culture that captivate audiences around the world.

Beyond being stellar performers, the Alias Brass Company are champions of music education who are dedicated to inspiring the next generation of musicians and music lovers. Alias Brass seeks to inspire not only through their performances but also their acclaimed workshops and presentations such as their "Tech-Tet Creativity Seminar", which is a one-of-a-kind interactive presentation for emerging young musicians that focuses on the challenges of creating chamber music in the 21st century.

The Alias Brass Company is no stranger to the international stage, having performed at foreign venues such as the Banff Centre for the Arts in Alberta, Canada, and having toured the US from coast to coast. Additionally, they have performed and given masterclasses across the US as performers on the 2017-18 Allied Concert Services roster. The Singletary Center is proud to bring you the incredible Alias Brass on November 15, 2019.

Reserved Seating.

For more information call (859) 257-4929 or visit finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center