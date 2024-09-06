× Expand Spotlight Alice

Alice @ Wonderland at The Spotlight Playhouse in Berea

Step into the digital age with "Alice@Wonderland," a modern twist on Lewis Carroll's classic tale, performed by Spotlight Acting School students aged 9-14. Join us from September 6-22, 2024, at The Spotlight Playhouse for a fresh take on Alice's adventures. This contemporary adaptation features a tech-savvy Alice complete with a cell phone, navigating the whimsical world of Wonderland. Packed with references to text messaging and social media, this production is sure to resonate with both kids and adults, blending familiar characters like the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, and Queen of Hearts with a modern flair.

"Alice@Wonderland" offers a sharply told, crisply paced ride full of humor and relevance to today's digital audience. With three different casts performing, it's essential to book the correct cast if you're coming to see a specific actor. This play imagines a present-day Alice encountering the timeless charm of Wonderland, making it a delightful experience for families. Don’t miss this captivating show that balances contemporary issues with the enchanting elements of the original story, providing a unique theatrical experience for all ages.

Check website for showtimes.

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com