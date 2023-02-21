Alice In Wonderland: A Musical Cirque Adventure at EKU Center

Follow ALICE down the rabbit hole to WONDERLAND where she embarks upon a series of wild circus adventures. Experience all of your favorite characters including: The White Rabbit; The Mad Hatter; The Cheshire Cat; The Blue Caterpillar; and The Queen of Hearts, played by acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, dancers, and contortionists.

This all-star cast has been seen in shows like Cirque du Soleil, Films like “The Greatest Showman”, and performing on “America’s Got Talent”. “Alice in Wonderland, A Musical Cirque Adventure” brings all of the iconic characters to life performing to a live, original score…at the CIRCUS!

For more information call (859) 622-7469 or visit ekucenter.com