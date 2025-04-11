× Expand Drag Daddy Marketing Alice: Flyer (6 x 4 in) (4 x 6 in) (Card (Square)) - 2 Drag Daddy Productions Presents:

Alice in Derbyland at Art Sanctuary

ALICE IN DERBYLAND! returns for a fifth year.

“ALICE IN DERBYLAND celebrates all things Kentucky…”

– Churchill Downs Magazine

Join Alice as she arrives in Derbyland just in time for the most wonderful time of the year in Kentucky! With the help of the Mad Milliner, the Fascinate-Hare and the Churchill Rabbit, our princess shall face off against the evil Delta Queen and the Seersucker Cat! Who shall reign supreme over the Pegasus Parade and DerbyLand?

"Drag Daddy Productions' Alice in Derbyland is becoming a bonafide tradition to kick off springtime and Kentucky Derby season!" -Broadway World

Featuring the talents of Stephanie Michelle Collins, Philip Clemons, The Alexis, Valiana Doll, Evelyn Salt, Isaiah Archie & more, Louisville's Derby Drag Musical is back with new songs, scenes and performers!

Written and Directed by Drag Daddy Productions Executive Director, Tony Lewis.

“Only a true curmudgeon would not have a good time.”

–Arts-Louisville.com

For more information call 8333724323 or visit dragdaddy.pro/alice