Alice in Wonderland at SKyPAC

A world-premiere adaptation of the classic Lewis Carroll novel. Adapted and Directed by Natsu Onoda Power.

Featuring: Dylan Arredondo, John Austin, Emily Brown, Melissa Carter, Benjamin DeCamp Cole, Amy Desrosiers, Kelsey Godfrey, Jared Graham, Kenn Hopkins Jr. and Simon Kiser

An Alice for our time: a precocious girl falls into a fantastic world of extravagant characters where little makes sense. To find her way, Alice charts a topsy turvy course where every turn means a new adventure. In this 21st-century staging, cameras, projections, and puppets help tell the story of Alice’s journey through Wonderland.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com