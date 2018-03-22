Alice in Wonderland at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

A world-premiere adaptation of the classic Lewis Carroll novel. Adapted and Directed by Natsu Onoda Power.

Featuring: Dylan Arredondo, John Austin, Emily Brown, Melissa Carter, Benjamin DeCamp Cole, Amy Desrosiers, Kelsey Godfrey, Jared Graham, Kenn Hopkins Jr. and Simon Kiser

An Alice for our time: a precocious girl falls into a fantastic world of extravagant characters where little makes sense.  To find her way, Alice charts a topsy turvy course where every turn means a new adventure.  In this 21st-century staging, cameras, projections, and puppets help tell the story of Alice’s journey through Wonderland.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-904-1880
