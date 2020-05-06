Alison Krauss at Norton Center for the Arts

The most-decorated singer and female artist in Grammy history is returning to Central Kentucky.

Alison Krauss will perform at Centre College’s Norton Center for the Arts on May 6, 2020 as an addition to the Norton Center’s 2019-2020 Season.

Since 1985, Krauss has released 14 albums including five solo, seven with her longtime band and musical collaborators Union Station, and the Robert Plant collaboration Raising Sand, which was certified platinum and won five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. She’s sold more than 12 million records to date, and her honors include 27 Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards, 14 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and two Gospel Music Association awards.

