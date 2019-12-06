All Aboard North Pole Express at Kentucky Railway Museum

Join us for a magical train ride to meet Santa! On our journey to the North Pole, enjoy a 1.5-hour train excursion while listening to the sounds of the season. Upon arriving at the North Pole, we pick up Santa, who boards the train and travels with us on our way back to New Haven. Hot chocolate and cookies are served. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ultimate North Pole experience.

Upon arriving back at the station, you have the opportunity to come into the depot and take your child’s photo with Santa. The children also love exploring the museum. The model trains are especially delightful during the holidays!

December 6, 7, 13, 19, 20, 21

For more information call 1-800-272-0152 or visit KyRail.org