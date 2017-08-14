All American Rejects at the Mercury Ballroom
August 14, 2017
Presale: Thursday, May 18 from 10am – 10pm
Onsale: Friday, May 19
Tickets are $25.00 in advance. Showtime is 8:00 p.m. – Doors open at 7:00 p.m. All ages are welcome. Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit louisvillepalace.com or at The Louisville Palace Box Office, 625 South Fourth Street.
Info
Mercury Ballroom 611 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map