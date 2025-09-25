Exhibit: All Four Seasons in Equal Measure at Carnegie Covington

The Carnegie is pleased to announce its next exhibition, All Four Seasons in Equal Measure curated by Monique Long will open September 26 and run through March 7, 2026.

All Four Seasons in Equal Measure brings together six artists, all of whom live and work in Kentucky, whose works highlight their intimate relationship with place and the natural world. Their creative output celebrates the beauty of the environment and demonstrates their concern for its precarities through painting, works on paper, sculpture, video, and installation. Featured Artists: Britany Baker, Kiah Celeste, Shohei Katayama, Gibbs Rounsavall, Rachel Singel, Roy Taylor

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com