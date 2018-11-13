All Member Exhibit and Madison County High School Show

Gallery on Main 128 West Main Street , Richmond, Kentucky 40475

All Member Exhibit and Madison County High School Show

Come and view the artwork from the 2018 All Member Exhibit and Madison County High School Show during gallery hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30am-4:00pm

Friday: 8:30am-5:00pm

The gallery is open during banking hours for Community Trust Bank, where Gallery on Main is housed.

Start: Tuesday, November 13, 2018

End: Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Gallery Hours:

Monday‐Thursday: 8:30am–4:00pm

Friday: 8:30am‐5:00pm

For more information visit galleryonmain.us

Gallery on Main 128 West Main Street , Richmond, Kentucky 40475
