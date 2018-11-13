All Member Exhibit and Madison County High School Show
Come and view the artwork from the 2018 All Member Exhibit and Madison County High School Show during gallery hours:
The gallery is open during banking hours for Community Trust Bank, where Gallery on Main is housed.
Start: Tuesday, November 13, 2018
End: Tuesday, February 5, 2019
Gallery Hours:
Monday‐Thursday: 8:30am–4:00pm
Friday: 8:30am‐5:00pm
For more information visit galleryonmain.us