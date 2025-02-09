All My Sons at Little Colonel Playhouse

Check website for dates and times.

Tickets: Adults – $19/Seniors/Students – $17.

February 9 & 16 Matinee Performances from 2 – 5 pm

A play by Arthur Miller, Directed by Clint Gill.

During the war Joe Keller and Herbert Deever ran a machine shop which made airplane parts. Deever was sent to prison because the firm turned out defective parts, causing the deaths of many men. Keller went free and made a lot of money. The twin shadows of this catastrophe and the fact that the young Keller son was reported missing during the war dominate the action. The love affair of Chris Keller and Ann Deever, the bitterness of George Deever returned from the war to find his father in prison and his father’s partner free, are all set in a structure of almost unbearable power. The climax, showing the reaction of a son to his guilty father, is a fitting conclusion to a play electrifying in its intensity. Suitable for everyone.

For more information, please call 502.241.9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/