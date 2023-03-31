All's Faire at The Carnegie

Hear ye! Hear ye! We’ve got a crime on our hands! When a wave of petty theft hits the local Renaissance Fair, Private Eye Johnson and her assistant Josh are on the case! Will they catch the culprit before the Fellowship of Funding pulls the plug on the Faire for good? Will they be bogged down when secrets from Johnson’s past finally catch up with her? Will Josh ever stop hogging all turkey legs?! All we know for sure is that music, chaos, and hilarity abound in this delightful original musical by two Cincinnati playwrights who just want you to be who ye arrrrrr. “The whole crew will smile from tweens to grandpas”- League of Cincinnati Theatres

For more information call 859.957.1940 or visit thecarnegie.com