Allegro Dance Project Presents: Beauty
MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
Lexington's own Allegro Dance Project will be presenting an all-new mainstage production entitled "Beauty," which will feature contemporary dance, circus arts, live band, silent auction, and food trucks, on July 18, 19, and 20, at 7 pm at the Moondance Amphitheater.
For more information call 859.230.5700 or visit facebook.com/allegrodanceproject
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor