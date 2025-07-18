Allegro Dance Project Presents: Beauty

Lexington's own Allegro Dance Project will be presenting an all-new mainstage production entitled "Beauty," which will feature contemporary dance, circus arts, live band, silent auction, and food trucks, on July 18, 19, and 20, at 7 pm at the Moondance Amphitheater.

For more information call 859.230.5700 or visit facebook.com/allegrodanceproject