Allegro Dance Project presents Beauty at MoonDance Amphitheater

Allegro Dance Project is back at the open-aired Moondance Amphitheater with an all new, exciting family-friendly performance event featuring contemporary dance, aerial circus arts and live original music. Participants of their Inclusive Dance Outreach and Adaptive Dance programs will again join our company dancers on stage for the opening and final numbers of the show as a celebration of inclusion! This event will also include a silent auction to help raise support for Allegro Dance Project's Inclusive Dance Outreach Program, providing free dance outreach for 1,500 individuals with specific needs throughout central Kentucky each season!

Beauty takes the Moondance Amphitheater stage Friday, July 18th, Saturday, July 19th and Sunday, July 20th. Gates, silent auction and food trucks open at 7pm and the performance begins at 8pm. Tickets are general admission (bring your own lawn chairs or blanket for seating). Free parking is permitted in business lots near the Moondance after 6pm.

Tickets: Adults: $17 in advance or $20 at the gate Children (age 17 or under): $10 in advance or $15 at the gate

This event is also eligible for the LexArts Cultural Pass!

Cultural Pass holders must register in advance via ticketing link and provide required tracking data. Cultural Passes allow for ONE student admission + ONE adult admission. Additional admissions can be purchased either in advance or at the gate. Limited to 60 Cultural Pass admissions per performance date, available on a first come, first serve basis. Pass must be shown at the gate and you must show up on our pre-registration list for entry.

For more information visit allegrodanceproject.org