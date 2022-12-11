× Expand Alltech The Alltech Celebration of Song featuring UK Opera Theatre is an annual holiday tradition.

Alltech Celebration of Song at the Kentucky Horse Park

Dec. 11, 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Alltech Arena, Kentucky Horse Park

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season as we present our traditional Alltech Celebration of Song featuring the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre and winners of the Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Parking is free. Donations will be accepted for Eastern Kentucky flood relief through the Pearse Lyons ACE Foundation.

Close out the evening with a drive through the sparkling Southern Lights display at the Kentucky Horse Park campground, a holiday tradition in the Bluegrass.

For more information visit alltech.com/seasonsgreetings