Always . . . Patsy Cline

Kentucky Classic ARTS is also bringing perennial theatre favorite, "Always . . . Patsy Cline," to Angelic Hall for performances to be held May 25 through June 3. Combining humor, sadness and drama, this hysterical show is based on the real-life friendship of Patsy Cline and fervid fan, Houston housewife Louise Seger, who eventually became one of the singer's closest friends.

The show features 24 of Cline's unforgettable songs, including "Sweet Dreams," "Anytime," "Walkin' After Midnight," "She's Got You" and the song synonymous with the singer who topped the charts from the late 1950s until her death in a plane crash in 1963,

For more information call 270-699-2787 visit KentuckyClassicArts.com