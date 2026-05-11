Always Loretta at Lexington Opera House
to
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
×
Always Loretta at Lexington Opera House
The legendary music and life of Loretta Lynn will take center stage at the historic Lexington Opera House on September 17, 2026. The show recreates Loretta’s greatest hits and unforgettable moments, keeping her music alive for future generations.
For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/
Info
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music