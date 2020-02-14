Always and Forever Valentine Wizards Ball at RiverPark Center

6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Summoning all Wizards! Join your friends (18 yrs. and over) at RiverPark Center for the Harry-Potter-themed dinner, drinks, dancing and some supernatural Fun. Don your special wizard attire for this unforgettable enchanted evening. The ball will begin with themed specialty cocktails followed by dinner. The “Mixing Witch Tavern” cash bar will be open for the entire evening.

Fun activities include potion mixing, table-top Quidditch, a magical creatures scavenger hunt, trivia and costume contest.

First 50 tickets purchased will receive and free Butter Beer souvenir glass.

Tickets are $60 dollars per person with a souvenir glass and $50 per person without a souvenir glass.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org