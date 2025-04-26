Always...Patsy Cline at Preston Arts Center in Henderson

Featuring 27 of Patsy Cline’s biggest hits, such as “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall To Pieces,” and “Crazy,” Always…Patsy Cline is a timeless tale of friendship and great music. In 1961, country music legend Patsy Cline met Louise Seger, a fan from Houston, at a honky-tonk. The two struck up a friendship that continued via letter-writing until the singer’s tragic death years later. First premiering at Stages 35 years ago, Always…Patsy Cline welcomes home the fans who made it a hit and invites new generations to discover Patsy and Louise.

For more information call (270) 826-5916 or visit haaa.org