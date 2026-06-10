Amadeus at Shelby County Community Theatre

January, 29, 30, 31, February 5, 6, 7

Experience the passion, rivalry, and genius of Amadeus, a powerful drama that dives into the life of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart through the eyes of his jealous rival, Antonio Salieri. As Salieri grapples with his admiration for Mozart’s brilliance and his own fading ambitions, a gripping story of obsession, envy, and the price of greatness unfolds. Rich with stunning music and emotional intensity, Amadeus is a captivating theatrical journey into the heart of artistic genius and human desire.

For more information, please visit shelbytheatre.org/