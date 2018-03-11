Amazing Grace at the Carson Center

This new original musical is based on the awe-inspiring true story behind the world’s most beloved song. A captivating tale of romance, rebellion, and redemption, this radiant production follows one man whose incredible journey ignited a historic wave of change. John Newton, a willful and musically talented young Englishman, faces a future as uncertain as the turning tide. Coming of age as Britain sits atop an international empire of slavery, he finds himself torn between following in the footsteps of his father – a slave trader – or embracing the more compassionate views of his childhood. Brimming with emotion and adventure, AMAZING GRACE is an unforgettable musical saga that captures the spirit of history’s sweetest and most powerful sound: freedom.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org